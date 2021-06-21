The mother of Chris Brown's child, Ammika Harris, celebrated Father's Day with a post thanking parents who value their kids over everything.

"Celebrating everyone who put their kids first before anything and anyone else," she wrote in the post. "No matter the circumstances or situation. Those who are committed to be the best version for their children, no matter how hard parenting is at times. I CELEBRATE YOU."

She added: "For those who wake up exhausted, but will do it all over again! Thank you!"



Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Harris and Brown were first linked together in 2015, shortly after Brown's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The couple is believed to have split in September 2020, when both unfollowed each other on social media.

After declaring on social media that he doesn't "just write love songs... I am love songs," Brown recently said that he won't be dropping a new album anytime soon because "I need to give y'all a chance to miss me."

A number of other celebs celebrated Father's Day with posts of their own, including Kim Kardashian who shared a photo of her ex-husband Kanye West, Cardi B, who posted a video with Offset, and more.

Check out Harris's post below.