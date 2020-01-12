Aeko Catori Brown is one blessed baby. Ammika Harris recently found the perfect way to express her love for her son forever by getting multiple tattoos in honour of her baby boy. Ammika, who gave birth to her and Chris Brown's son in November, recently visited a tattoo parlour in Germany called Anke La Passion Beauty, in order to get some fresh ink dedicated to Aeko. She posted a video of the process, as well as a photo of the finished product, on her Instagram story. She decided to get Aeko's first and middle name inked on her right wrist, and "11:2," aka Aeko's birthday, November 2nd, on her left ring finger. Ammika wrote, "Thank you so much auntie" on the photo of the artwork, and Anke La Passion Beauty reposted the photo on their own Instagram account.

"Thanks for your visit yesterday, Ammika, and choosing our studio for your Baby Tattoo #ammikaharris #chrisbrown," the company wrote in the caption. Ammika and Aeko's daddy, Chris Brown, have recently been heating up the rumour mill with talk of their possible secret marriage. It was previously rumoured back in December that the two might have gotten engaged, after a diamond ring was spotted on Chris's ring finger in a photo of himself and Aeko that he posted on his Instagram. This past week, he shared a particularly affectionate post of Ammika, causing speculation that they were definitely together, and on Friday, Ammika dropped some major hints that they'd gone and tied the knot under the radar. She posted a photo on her IG story of a ring on her ring finger that looks very similar to the one Chris was wearing. The following post included a quote on marriage and how to make it last: "Marriage doesn't guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last." Seems pretty undeniable.