Amine Taps J.I.D. & Charlie Wilson For "Roots"

At the stroke of midnight, Amine delivered his brand new album Limbo, complete with fourteen songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, Charlie Wilson, and J.I.D. It's the latter two who slide through to hold it down on "Roots," a smooth collaboration that takes its time and lets things breathe. Instrumentally, the Pasqué and Parker Corey joint production is lush and vibrant, with a steady drumbeat laying the foundation for Amine and J.I.D's reflections. Off top, the man of the hour's keen sense of humor shines. "N***a, fuck what you heard," raps Amine. "It's all fun and games 'til it happens like a Based God curse."

Dreamville's J.I.D, who has been increasingly active on the guest verse circuit, slides through for the second verse. The dexterous Atlanta rapper busts out a few inventive flows, his staccato bars reminiscent of Andre 3000's creative penmanship. "Made my words work with pens, scribblin' sins, I drop gems," he raps. "I don't got tick-tock time for them, seeds or stems." As he tends to do, Charlie Wilson ties the whole package together with a smooth vocal performance, inviting listeners to close their eyes and vibe. If you like this one, check out Amine's Limbo right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***a, fuck what you heard

It's all fun and games 'til it happens like a Based God curse

Yeah, cell keep tickin' on me like I'm six-one-seven

My cousin steez Stizz like he's six-one-seven, okay

Devil on my shoulder, marijuana from Boulder

You know my n****s in this muthafuckin' bitch