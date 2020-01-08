mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Amindi & Kari Faux Ditch The Boys & Count Their Coins On "Love Em, Leave Em"

Noah C
January 08, 2020 11:55
49 Views
00
0
Big Beat Records Inc.Big Beat Records Inc.
Big Beat Records Inc.

Love Em Leave Em
Amindi Feat. Kari Faux

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Amindi and Kari leave the boys in the dust.


Amindi and Kari Faux are both based in Los Angeles and their new collaboration, "Love Em Leave Em", sure sounds like they are. It beams with sunshine, supplied by cheerful horns and steely drums. Amindi sings and Kari raps about disposable boys, as the title suggests. It's the kind of anthem that could soundtrack shedding off habits you prefer to leave in 2019 and move into a new decade with your own self-worth at the center. 

"Love Em Leave Em" comes with a bright video directed by Mariah Winter. Amindi told Complex how the visuals reflect the song's ethos. "I wanted a cinematic representation of girls being about their money and prioritizing their bread in the same way boys do. I just love movies and I wanted this music video to feel like a short film with a happy ending for the girls and a not-so-happy ending for the boys. But who cares? This isn't about boys! This is about the money, about the bread, about bags."

Quotable Lyrics

If you're waiting on reply, you gon' be waiting for a while
Cause I'm still waiting for my nails to dry
Trip over a guy, not I
That's really not my style, I'm too fly
I try to tell 'em though 

- Amindi

Amindi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  49
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Amindi Kari Faux new song new video love em leave em love em leave em video los angeles
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Amindi & Kari Faux Ditch The Boys & Count Their Coins On "Love Em, Leave Em"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject