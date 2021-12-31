These former friends came to blows over Amina Buddafly, and they have reunited for Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion. Last year, reality television fans were surprised to see the Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz come to blows on Love & Hip Hop New York. In the series, Peter is known as the playboy who can't seem to stay faithful to Amina and Tamara Wallace, two mothers to his children. In the aforementioned show, Peter discovers that Amina stayed the night at Cisco's house while traveling, but it was something that Cisco didn't tell his friend.

At the time, Cisco and Amina reportedly stated that nothing occurred and she only needed a place to crash for the night, but on Family Reunion, both admit that something went down.

In a clip, Cisco and Amina seem to want to shift the blame as to why Rosado and Gunz are no long Creey Squad buddies. They point the finger at the other, and during the conversation, Amina outright said that at some point, they shared a kiss that Peter may not know about.

In the green screen interview, Amina acted coy as if she didn't want to speak about the alleged kiss, but she continued and said that it was more than just a kiss, maybe a makeout session of some sort. She stops firm before saying anything more occurred, but social media fans found it interesting that neither of them wanted to take accountability.

Check out the clip below.