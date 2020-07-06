Aminé Taps Young Thug For "Compensating," Announces "Limbo"

Aminé's coming through for the summer. As we formally enter the month of July, Aminé kicks things off with a brand new single titled, "Compensating" featuring Young Thug. The rapper's latest single arrives alongside the announcement of his new project, Limbo due out later this summer. T-Minus serves up warm, summer-vibes with steel drums and bouncing West Coast bounce as Aminé airs out his relationship woes and Young Thug flexes on every ex that's done him wrong.

Aminé has been inching towards the release of a new project over the past few months. Over the past few months, he's released "Shimmy" and "Riri." Limbo is set to drop on August 7th. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out Amine's new collab with Young Thug below.

Quotable Lyrics

And you know why

You've been f*ckin' with me since I was a small fry

And your ex man, that's my lil' guy

I know a couple n***as kick him down the coast side

I'm a Westside n***a, we don't show signs

You got some fake friends, they just tote sides



