Aminé, slowthai, & Vince Staples Unite For "Pressure In My Palms"

We expected greatness from Aminé's second album, but we could not predict it would hit this hard. Limbo showcases Aminé's versatility and firmly places him back in the conversation. The talented young artist grabbed Vince Staples and slowthai for the single "Pressure In My Palms." Easily one of the best tracks on the album, "Pressure In My Palms" finds strength in its energy.

The instrumental, which was crafted by Aminé and Pasqué, centers on a wobbly base line and eccentric samples that create little unique moments in the beat. Vince Staple and slowthai share the second verse, inserting a bit of attitude in the track. Aminé's final verse stands out as the best bars on the single though. "Pressure In My Palms" may be a classic already.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a young Jackie, nigga, if I hit it, it's gone

You Bisquick scallywag silly muthafuckas

I do yo ass the same way that Ye did Taylor

Or how they did Janet, you wouldn't understand it

Hola, hola, hola, yeah, a nigga failed Spanish