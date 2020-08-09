mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aminé, slowthai, & Vince Staples Unite For "Pressure In My Palms"

Karlton Jahmal
August 09, 2020 10:09
261 Views
10
1
AmineAmine
Amine

Pressure In My Palms
Aminé Feat. Vince Staples & slowthai

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The pressure is on.


We expected greatness from Aminé's second album, but we could not predict it would hit this hard. Limbo showcases Aminé's versatility and firmly places him back in the conversation. The talented young artist grabbed Vince Staples and slowthai for the single "Pressure In My Palms." Easily one of the best tracks on the album, "Pressure In My Palms" finds strength in its energy. 

The instrumental, which was crafted by Aminé and Pasqué, centers on a wobbly base line and eccentric samples that create little unique moments in the beat. Vince Staple and slowthai share the second verse, inserting a bit of attitude in the track. Aminé's final verse stands out as the best bars on the single though. "Pressure In My Palms" may be a classic already. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a young Jackie, nigga, if I hit it, it's gone
You Bisquick scallywag silly muthafuckas
I do yo ass the same way that Ye did Taylor
Or how they did Janet, you wouldn't understand it
Hola, hola, hola, yeah, a nigga failed Spanish

Aminé Vince Staples slowthai pressure in my palms LIMBO new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aminé, slowthai, & Vince Staples Unite For "Pressure In My Palms"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject