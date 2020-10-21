Aminé Slides Through With A New "Woodlawn" Video

Following the release of Aminé's acclaimed "Limbo" album, the versatile rapper drops off some visuals for "Woodlawn."

If there's one thing Aminé fans have come to expect from the versatile rapper -- other than quality music, of course -- it's phenomenal music videos. Capturing that early millennium spirit in his approach to visuals, Aminé once again delivers with "Woodlawn," a highlight cut off his recent Limbo album. Directed by Adam Daniel and Jack Begert, the Psycho Films clip puts Aminé's star power on display in a variety of different locations.

Whether posting up on a tennis court of the peak of a snow-covered mountain, the rapper appears ready and willing to have a solid time. Case in point, which other rapper has ever ghost-ridden the plow? Throughout the dynamic "Woodlawn," which features some razor-tight editing that mirrors the track's up-tempo pace, it becomes increasingly clear that of his generation, Aminé is easily one of the most innovative when it comes to the video grind. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to revisit Limbo, which features guest appearances from J.I.D, Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, Summer Walker, and more.

