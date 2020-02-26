Aminé Returns After A Year Off With New Song "Shimmy"

Portland rapper Aminé won us over with "Caroline" and then, when he dropped the video for "Reel It In," he solidified himself as one of the most exciting young creatives in the game. Taking the last year to plan out his next releases, the 25-year-old was quiet in 2019 but he's officially back, having just dropped a brand new video single for "Shimmy."

Released via Republic Records, "Shimmy" is out now and it was definitely worth the wait. Aminé references his hiatus right at the start of the song, saying that it might have been a year since he dropped new vibes but that, in 2020, he's about to take over. After this, we believe him.

The highly-stylized video shows the rapper hanging from a bungee cord and singing directly to the camera, renting out a soccer stadium and spelling out the song title in the seats, and riding around his city with his crew on bicycles. This is the Aminé we wanted and needed to start off the year. We're excited to see what he's got planned for the rest of his campaign.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just 'cause you bought that vintage Margiela

Don't change your flight from Spirit to Delta

Y'all n***as dress like you just came out the store

I got my groove back like Fella, not Stella