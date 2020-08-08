Aminé & Summer Walker Know That Love Doesn't Come "Easy"

Aminé has returned. His highly anticipated sophomore album touched down this past week, and it's just as good as many expected it to be. Limbo has a decent amount of features, but Summer Walker makes the most of her time on "Easy." This R&B track is easy to vibe out to. A delicious guitar lick sets the tone for the record, giving it a live jazz room feel.

Aminé and Summer Walker split the track almost evenly, making "Easy" a true duet. They both open up about the difficulties of love, but not just relationship love. They also highlight love in other forms, like the love you have for family or friends. All you need is love, right? Summer and Aminé make beautiful music together, and we'll have "Easy" on repeat over here for awhile.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell your man you trust him

Tell your girl you love her

Tell your dad you miss him

And call your mom and thank her

Tell your daughter you love her

And tell your son you're proud of him

Tell yourself you got this

'Cause these times get hard, but nothing's easy