Aminé & Luke Steele Connect For "Hello"

Just when you thought Aminé was wrapping up, he returned to follow-up his recent Limbo album with yet another new single. This time, the rapper has teamed up with Luke Steele of Empire Of The Sun fame, coming together to drop off the experimental and vibey new single "Hello." It's unclear as to whether Aminé is gearing up to drop off a Deluxe Edition to his latest, but either way, "Hello" provides everything fans have come to love about the stylistically fluid Portland artist.

Here, the backdrop is somehow minimalist and busy, with a steady beat building as the track progresses. The beginning is largely reserved for Steele's falsetto vocals, reminiscent of the work Justin Vernon and Kanye West put forth back in the day. Aminé wastes little time in sauntering into the mix, sliding in with his opening lyrics -- "I'm a hot boy, you know I be where the sun be / used to be a bum now I'm looking like I'm Bun B." Unfortunately, the song's brief runtime prevents "Hello" from truly spreading its wings, but as a little post-album gift, it's certainly enjoyable for what it is. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a hot boy, you know I be where the sun be

Used to be a bum now I'm looking like I'm Bun B