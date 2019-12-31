Typically, the turnover from one year to the next has the world reflecting on the best occurrences of the last 365 days. However, as we're not only entering a new year but a new decade, the top lists for the last 10 years have been free-flowing all over the internet. There are plenty of top-earning artists who are rolling into 2020 with a successful past decade in their pockets like Drake, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga and more.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

People are storming social media with their top picks, and on Monday, Twitter was abuzz as singer Amerie began to trend. According to the social media platform, her classic jam "1 Thing" was one of the best songs of the decade—t's just too bad that it came out in 2005. It's unclear why people didn't just Google the track to get the correct year, but Amerie addressed the praise while on her Instagram Live.

"They're doing song of the decade, but the funny thing is, it's not really from this decade," she said with a slight laugh. "Um, but you know, I'll take it. One of the dopest songs in the last 20 years, I'll take that." Watch her clip, and the music video for "1 Thing" below and let us know if you agree with her.