Over 20 years ago now, American Pie debuted in theaters to mixed reception. The concept of the film was quite simple. A bunch of seniors in high school make a pact to lose their virginities by the end of the school year. At the time, it was a film that had many people feeling uncomfortable, while others related to the experiences of the various main characters. Following the release of the film, there were various sequels that popped up, including some straight to DVD releases during the mid-2000s.

While there was a reunion film back in 2012, the "American Pie" franchise has taken a bit of a backseat, until now. Recently, they unveiled a brand new trailer for a film called "Girls' Rules" which will see a similar plotline to the original movie, but with a female ensemble instead.

Remakes with a female cast have become increasingly popular over the last little while, especially with the release of Ghostbusters which was panned by critics. Regardless, it seems as though the "American Pie" franchise is confident about their new film, which will go straight to DVD and digital streaming on October 6th of this year.

