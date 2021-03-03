Following his speech this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), many people are convinced that former President Donald Trump will undoubtedly run for president once again in 2024. The infamous politician has not yet officially announced a campaign for the 2024 election, but that hasn't stopped the American Independent Party from throwing its support behind the 45th President of the United States.

According to TMZ, the American Independent Party is eager to nominate Trump as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election, especially if he parts ways with the Republican Party. Despite his tumultuous relationship with the GOP, Trump would probably still be hesitant to completely cut ties with Republicans and latch on to an independent party, considering how third-party candidates typically fare in national elections.

However, the American Independent Party could actually be a good fit for Trump if he decides to go that route. The far-right political party is historically tied to former Alabama governor and segregationist George Wallace, who ran for president in 1968 under the AIP and was also the last third-party candidate in American History to earn any electoral votes. If Trump was to make another go at a historical presidential campaign without the GOP's support, the AIP may just be his best bet.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TMZ alleges that AIP chairman Markham Robinson confirms that his party is dead set on nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate for 2024, stating that he "is the perfect guy to lead their party."

What do you think is the best political strategy for Donald Trump moving forward?

[via]