Just months after Cecil Ray Baker was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, another American Idol alum has been arrested. The long-running singing competition series has featured thousands of hopefuls looking for their big break, but with that many people comes the possibility of scandals to arise in and outside of the series.

On Monday (July 19), TMZ reported that Ron Bultongez, a singer that appeared during the 2018 season of American Idol, was arrested in Grapevine, Texas after turning himself in just days ago.

According to the outlet, there is little information known about Bultongez's case, but it looks as if the Lone Star State native "is facing multiple counts of sex with a minor." TMZ reportedly read through court documents and learned that the singer has been "charged with 4 counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 17." The alleged incidents are said to have occurred on four different occasions between December 2020 and February 2021.

Bultongez has reportedly posted his $50K bond and has been released from custody. He will return to court soon to answer to the charges against him. Details regarding the alleged victim or victims have not yet been shared.

[via]