Pro wrestler and actor Stevie Lee is dead at the age of 54. Lee was best known as a mainstay on TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling) under the moniker "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf." He was beloved for his wild and high energy antics, including pulling a gun on fellow wrestler Jeff Jarrett during a TNA storyline.

In addition to his wrestling career, Lee was also an accomplished actor. He appeared in FX's American Horror Story, 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful, and most notably in 2010's Jackass 3D.

The news was confirmed by the wrestler and actor's family in a GoFundMe page set up on Thursday to help with funeral costs. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle," the statement reads. "He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call." The campaign has set a $5000 goal, with all donations going to Lee's brother Jim Richardson to cover funeral arrangements.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lee was sadly only the first loss the wrestling world has suffered in this week alone. Barry Scott, the iconic announcer for TNA Wrestling, also tragically passed away yesterday morning.

We send our thoughts to Lee's family during this difficult time.