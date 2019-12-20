Orlando Jones was fired from his role on Starz' American Gods and he's already making moves to sue since he believes he was dropped since the show didn't like the message his character Mr. Nancy was sending to Black America. "That’s exactly right. That’s the only place to go," he told Deadline. Orlando recently paid a visit to SiriusXM's The Clay Cane Show and expressed more issues he had with the show and it's surrounded on showrunner Charles Eglee who he calls a "culture vulture white guy."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"[Charles] is running around with a Black Panther t-shirt on talking like you black, acting like you black, thinking you blacker than black people," he explained. "You're playing that whole game, which is the only reason you would run your ass around and say something is crazy as Mr. Nancy's bad for black America and clearly there's nobody around to correct you."

Orlando is adamant that Charles thinks he's black, even going as far as to call him a "wigga."

"He wears Stay Woke hats and Black Panther t-shirts and sunglasses. Dresses like old school Run DMC type of deal. Look at the pictures. He's white, but it's one of those white guys who talks like a black guy," he added. "I don't have any problems with somebody who's a fan of the culture, but that doesn't make you black."



Katy Winn/Getty Images

Listen below.