A woman on an American Airlines flight had to be duct-taped to her seat after trying to open plane doors. The lady was allegedly having a mental breakdown. The incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 1774. Allegedly, the woman bit flight attendants and tried to force open the plane doors. A video of the incident was posted, then deleted, from TikTok by user @lol.ariee.

In subsequent videos, @lol.ariee explains that the two-hour flight on July 6 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, NC, started getting crazy an hour into the trip. “It was just kind of like chaos and no one knows what’s going on,” she stated, explaining the flight attendants were hurriedly rushing up and down isles, locking bathrooms, and grabbing bags from overhead drawers.

Soon after, the pilot announced that there was, “a bad situation in the plane right now,” according to @lol.ariee. “Then we’re gradually starting to hear more and more screaming, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute.'"

A flight attendant later told @lol.ariee that someone, “had an outburst and like, had the urge to get off the plane. And she was saying, ‘I need to get off this plane,’ and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, ‘You need to let me off this plane!'”

American Airlines told The New York Post that the duct-taped woman assaulted and bit a flight attendant after she “attempted to open the forward boarding door” and was bound “for the safety and security of other customers and our crew.”

[via]