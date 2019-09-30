Passengers on board of an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Minneapolis this past weekend were met with some itinerary complications when the aircraft had to make an emergency landing just one hour after take-off due to an unruly passenger. According toTMZ, passengers onboard flight 2408 stopped in Denver due to "a security issue in the back."

"Flight 2408 diverted due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, and the aircraft re-departed," the airline stated.

Things got wild when a man at the back of the plane was claiming that he was on cocaine and ran into the bathroom. Flight crew circled the bathroom trying to get him to come out. He finally exited the facilities five minutes before landing and headed back to his seat visibly jittery. Once the flight landed and EMT was on board, the unidentified man pulled out a joint and smoked up.

As the passenger made his way off the plane with the help of security, he managed to punch another passenger in the face before being strapped into a gurney and yelling for his life. The latest update is that the man was not arrested or booked on any charges, he was simply treated at the hospital.