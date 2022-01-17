America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro shared an emotional tribute for the late comedian Bob Saget on Sunday. Saget hosted the program from 1989 through 1997.

“Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day,” Ribeiro said. “This show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit. Take a look back at Bob being Bob.



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

After Ribeiro introduced the segment, the show played highlights from Saget's time as host as well as the series' 20th-anniversary special.

Saget passed away on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. While the cause of death has not been determined, investigators have ruled out foul play and drug use.

In addition to hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, Saget is best known for his starring role in the ABC sitcom, Full House.

In the description of the tribute on YouTube, AFV writes: "Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob."

Check out America’s Funniest Home Videos' tribute for Saget below.

