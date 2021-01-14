Ameer Vann Returns With Creative "IDFIATOK" Single & Video

Former BROCKHAMPTON member Ameer Vann has returned with his first new single of the year, following up on 2020's "Keep Your Distance" with his new record "IDFIATOK".

The rapper has been surrounded by controversy for years after being kicked out of the boy band, but he's embracing his status as an outcast, continually proving to the world why he's one of the most skilled on the microphone through his incessant stream of new music. As a member of BROCKHAMPTON, Vann impressed fans with some of the best raps of the entire group, and he's bringing that same energy to his solo releases.

The video for "IDFIATOK", an acronym for "I Don't Fit In And That's Okay", is creative as ever, showing off some of Vann's genius. It takes place at a gas station convenience store, which may sound cliche, but the rapper creates a scene like no other, delivering clever and funny visuals.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't gotta write 'cause the voices in my head tell me what I'm finna say, every word I ever said

N***as gangbanging, then they running to the feds

Checking into rehab, never took my meds

Real street n***a putting money on your head

I don't got a friend 'cause like all my n***as dead