Ameer Vann Contemplates Suicide & Reflects On Sexual Misconduct Allegations On "Emmanuel"

It's been over one year since BROCKHAMPTON announced that one of their most well-respected members, Ameer Vann, had been kicked out of the group. Recognized as one of the better rappers of the crew, Vann was basically forced out of the boy band after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct. After reflecting on the situation for twelve months, Vann returned in strong fashion, releasing a six-song project this week and opening up about all that he's gone through in his lifetime.

Listening to Ameer Vann rap on "Emmanuel," the title track to his new EP, you can tell that the man has gone through a lot this year. The 22-year-old Houston native declares on this song that he's embracing a "new beginning" before speaking on the allegations, his departure from the group, and more. "It's so hard to say, 'I'm sorry,' it's so hard to self reflect/Make the world a better place, I'll put a bullet in my head," he starts, contemplating suicide right off the bat. "I am broken, I am tired, I am lonely and depressed/I am made up of mistakes, I'll start goin' down the list," he continues.

This is just one of the instances where Ameer reflects on what his life used to be and how it went downhill after the allegations broke out. Listen to his full project here and let us know what you think of this one in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a beast, I'm a dog, I'm a runaway slave

I'm like Malcolm, I'm like Martin bein' locked in a cage

Tell Jesus, "Come and save me, I got goals and a pager"

Misdemeanors on the papers, El Dorados on the Daytons

See me float above the pavement

I'm a fuckin' mental patient, that's my fuckin' mission statement

I've been sittin', waitin' patient

I can hear what n***as sayin', send me curses, see me prayin'