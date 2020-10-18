AMC is allowing patrons to rent out their theaters for private movie screening as a means to increase revenue while theaters are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Cooper / Getty Images

"Host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people total!," AMC says on its website. "It’s perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember."

Starting at $99, moviegoers can reserve an entire AMC auditorium.

The company has been unable to host showings during the pandemic in many of the biggest markets in the United States since March.

"In compliance with these restrictions, all of our theatres worldwide have temporarily suspended operations through June," the company said in the filing earlier this year. "During this period, we are generating effectively no revenue."

Even if they could open, many studios are delaying the release of their films until further notice.

"We have to prepare for the inevitability that one, or more, of the major chains may not survive if this situation continues to lurch into next summer," senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations Jeff Bock told CNN. "The number of movie theaters that will close on a permanent basis will be directly proportional to how long it takes the US to stomp out the virus."

[Via]