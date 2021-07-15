mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ambush Tackles Meek Mill's "Flamerz Flow" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
July 14, 2021 20:49
Ambush puts his spin on Meek Mill's latest track for his new freestyle.


Meek Mill has fans at the edge of their seats in anticipation of new music. The rapper's been slowly unveiling new freestyles over the months, including a freeverse over "Lemon Pepper Freestyles," but he hasn't announced any official release date for a project. For now, his recently released, "Flamerz Flow" is bound to be in steady rotation and spawn even more freestyles from other rappers in the future.

This week, UK rapper Ambush came through with brute force to tackle the instrumental. The rapper's vigorous flow matches the energy of the production as he details his rise. 

Last year, Ambush shared his last project, Ask My Brother which included appearances from Giggs, RA, D Double E, and more.

Check out Ambush's freestyle below and let us know how he did in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Guess I did a lot of dirt when I was adolescent
Long time, a long time I ain't been confession
Henny be with hella weed, that's hell up in the session

