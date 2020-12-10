Ambré Drops Steamy New Single "Alone"

Ambré is ending 2020 with some sensual vibes off of her double single project, featuring the songs "alone" and "the catch up."

"alone," produced by a lineup of killer industry names including Louie Lastic, Kehlani, Masego, and Thank And The Bangas, is the perfect track to get you in the mood — so to speak — or get you in your feelings.

The track combines basically every ingredient that people like about R&B and injects it into two and a half minutes. Ambré's smooth, sultry vocals lay perfectly on top of an instrumental that is the absolute epitome of the genre.

So, if you're looking for a new bedroom jam, look no further. Ambré just delivered two bonafide ones.

Quotable Lyrics:

Finally we made it home

Now it's your day

Love when you say

"Babe, take your time

Don't hurry up

Have it your way"

You knew I was gon' say that, didn't you?

It's like we read each other's minds

And it happens every time