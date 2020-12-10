mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ambré Drops Steamy New Single "Alone"

Ellie Spina
December 10, 2020 18:09
Alone
Ambré Perkins
Produced by Louie Lastic, Kehlani, Masego & Tank And The Bangas

Ambré drops "alone" off of her double single project "alone/the catch up."


Ambré is ending 2020 with some sensual vibes off of her double single project, featuring the songs "alone" and "the catch up."

"alone," produced by a lineup of killer industry names including Louie Lastic, Kehlani, Masego, and Thank And The Bangas, is the perfect track to get you in the mood — so to speak — or get you in your feelings.

The track combines basically every ingredient that people like about R&B and injects it into two and a half minutes. Ambré's smooth, sultry vocals lay perfectly on top of an instrumental that is the absolute epitome of the genre. 

So, if you're looking for a new bedroom jam, look no further. Ambré just delivered two bonafide ones. 

Quotable Lyrics:
Finally we made it home
Now it's your day
Love when you say
"Babe, take your time
Don't hurry up
Have it your way"
You knew I was gon' say that, didn't you?
It's like we read each other's minds
And it happens every time

