mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ambré & 6LACK Effortlessly Flow On The "What You Deserve" Remix

Hayley Hynes
April 19, 2022 13:41
175 Views
00
0
Ambré/SpotifyAmbré/Spotify
Ambré/Spotify

What You Deserve (Remix)
Ambré Perkins Feat. 6LACK

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ambré is set to appear on Kehlani's upcoming "blue water road" album later this month.


Wanderlust singer Ambré has been keeping busy lately, performing alongside the likes of Baby Rose, SayGrace, and Teyana Taylor on the Big Femme Energy Live Tour, but that didn't stop her from finding time to link up with 6LACK to collaborate on the remix of "What You Deserve." 

The nearly three-minute-long title finds the two sultry R&B vocalists reaffirming their romantic partners of their worth, reminding them that they really do deserve it all.

"Say, last time you came / Askin' for research purpose, it's not a game / I will not stand by and let you crash out / Not what you deserve, you deserve to pass out," the East Atlanta Love Letter hitmaker rhymes on his verse.

If you're loving Ambré's work, look out for the New Orleans native on Kehlani's upcoming blue water road project, set to hit streamers on April 29th – check out the full tracklist here, and stream the "What You Deserve" (Remix) on Spotify or Apple Music below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Say, why would you wait
For something fake? Don't you want the real thing?
Get what you deserve
Can't nobody take what God put in front of you
So when you ready to flourish, come get
What you deserve

Ambré Perkins 6LACK new music new song new single remix joint track collab track What You Deserve r&b
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ambré & 6LACK Effortlessly Flow On The "What You Deserve" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject