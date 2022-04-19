Ambré & 6LACK Effortlessly Flow On The "What You Deserve" Remix

Wanderlust singer Ambré has been keeping busy lately, performing alongside the likes of Baby Rose, SayGrace, and Teyana Taylor on the Big Femme Energy Live Tour, but that didn't stop her from finding time to link up with 6LACK to collaborate on the remix of "What You Deserve."

The nearly three-minute-long title finds the two sultry R&B vocalists reaffirming their romantic partners of their worth, reminding them that they really do deserve it all.

"Say, last time you came / Askin' for research purpose, it's not a game / I will not stand by and let you crash out / Not what you deserve, you deserve to pass out," the East Atlanta Love Letter hitmaker rhymes on his verse.

If you're loving Ambré's work, look out for the New Orleans native on Kehlani's upcoming blue water road project, set to hit streamers on April 29th – check out the full tracklist here, and stream the "What You Deserve" (Remix) on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Say, why would you wait

For something fake? Don't you want the real thing?

Get what you deserve

Can't nobody take what God put in front of you

So when you ready to flourish, come get

What you deserve