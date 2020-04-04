Ambjaay Releases "It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2" Ft. Wiz Khalifa

Ambjaay has been one artist that's been on our radar for a minute. The Los Angeles rapper's single, "Uno" has obviously been bumping everywhere across the world but he's readying to take his career to the next level. The rapper returned with his new project, It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2 earlier this week. Though it's only eight tracks in length, Ambjaay does hold it down on his own for the most part. However, he does get some assistance from Wiz Khalifa who pops up on track two, "Blow The Pickle" which will surely become one of the biggest tracks on the project.

Check out Ambjaay's new project below

IT COSTS TO LIVE LIKE THIS PT. 2 Tracklist: