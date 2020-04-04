mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ambjaay Releases "It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2" Ft. Wiz Khalifa

Aron A.
April 04, 2020 16:07
44 Views
00
0
CoverCover

It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2
Ambjaay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Buzzing L.A. rapper Ambjaay unleashes his latest EP.


Ambjaay has been one artist that's been on our radar for a minute. The Los Angeles rapper's single, "Uno" has obviously been bumping everywhere across the world but he's readying to take his career to the next level. The rapper returned with his new project, It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2 earlier this week. Though it's only eight tracks in length, Ambjaay does hold it down on his own for the most part. However, he does get some assistance from Wiz Khalifa who pops up on track two, "Blow The Pickle" which will surely become one of the biggest tracks on the project. 

Check out Ambjaay's new project below

IT COSTS TO LIVE LIKE THIS PT. 2 Tracklist:
  1. RNP
  2. Blow the Pickle ft. Wiz Khalifa
  3. City Girls
  4. Salsa
  5. Badaboom
  6. Hibachi
  7. Dangerous
  8. Uno
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ambjaay Releases "It Cost To Live Like This Pt. 2" Ft. Wiz Khalifa
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject