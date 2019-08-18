mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ambjaay Is Back On New Track "Ice Cream"

Milca P.
August 18, 2019 04:35
Ice Cream
Ambjaay

Ambjaay shares new song.


Following up on his "Uno" release, Columbia single Ambjaay is back with his latest "Ice Cream" single.

Produced by Lethal,the new cut takes on a fun vibe, flipping a familiar ice cream truck tune before Ambjaay floats in with a slew of boasts: "Dripping on these ni--as like ice cream/I got the juice, Hi-C/Bust down, they got me icy/I got a mountain high tech on them highkey."

Since its release, "Uno" has garnerAmbjaay a significant amount of attention, earning the 21year-old cosigns from the likes of Drake, Kehlani, MeekMill, and Wiz Khalifa among others. It most recently cracked the Billboard Hot 100 chart and continues to be a source of success for the Los Angeles-based artist. Only time will tell if "Ice Cream" proves to hold the same weight.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't a bitch that I can't get
Name a bitch that I can't hit
Big bands in my pocket, it can't fit
Ice cream, paint job when I lane switch

Ambjaay
Ambjaay new music new song Songs ice cream
