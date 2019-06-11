Amber Rose has some pretty famous exes on her list. She became one of the most relevant video vixens when she got romantically involved with Kanye West. That relationship lasted a long while and when they went their separate ways, the former exotic dancer found herself with Wiz Khalifa. She and Wiz have one child together and she's expecting one more with her new man Alexander "AE" Edwards. While things might not be so amicable with Kanye, it would appear as though Amber, Wiz and AE all get along, partying together this weekend and sharing the photos on social media.



gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We can't imagine what kind of awkward conversations happened before these two buddied up but the fathers of Amber Rose's two children are seemingly pretty tight. AE was out on the town this weekend, partying with some of his close friends at a local club. Tyga had just released his album Legendary so the night out was likely to celebrate the drop. Joining AE and Tyga were a couple of their famous friends, including Wiz Khalifa who posed in several of the shots with the industry executive.

Amber Rose has got both her men acting civil with one another and we've got to say it's nice to see. No hard feelings between AE and Wiz. Peep the gallery below.