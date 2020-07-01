In October 2019, Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards welcomed their son, Slash Electric, into the world. Since the pair have been together they've openly displayed their relationship and growing, blended family online. Amber and AE never hesitate to showcase just how in love they are, so it came as a surprise to internet detectives when they saw that they weren't following each other on social media anymore.

Internet sleuths are always staying on top of who's-following-who, so, of course, they were keeping tabs on happily in love Amber and AE. On Wednesday (July 1), blogs began to circulate Instagram screenshots showing that Amber and AE were no longer following one another, promoting Amber Rose to comment on the status of her relationship.

Over on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page, Amber set things straight. "First of all his page got hacked that's why he hasn't posted, they blocked me," she commented. "Relax he's my life as well as my kids." We're sure that people will continue to read too much into this, but as far as Amber is concerned, her home life is doing just fine. Check it out below.