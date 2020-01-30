Amber Rose welcomed her second child, Slash Electric, back in October. The 36-year-old shares her newborn with music executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards and recently Amber hinted that she and A.E. may have secretly gotten married since referring to him as her husband. While Amber has been keeping us updated on adorable moments with her little one, more recently she's shared a sweet photo of both of her boys embracing each other.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

In the image below, you can see Amber's first son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (who she shares with ex Wiz Khalifa) holding little Slash. "They love each other SOOOO MUCH!" she captioned the image. By no surprise, the post pulled in all kinds of sweet reactions. "Girl those beautiful babies are your twins," one follower wrote, while another added, "What a beautiful baby."

"I teach my son that a woman's body is not a sexual object. It's human anatomy," Amber previously told Teen Vogue on the topic of raising her son to be a feminist and respectful of all women. "I have feminine paintings all over the walls [and] pictures of naked women. My son is so used to seeing it, [so] it's not weird to him. I feel like as parents, when we talk to our children [and] make things very taboo and sexual and weird, or we're like, "No, no, no, don't look. I'm naked. Don't come in," it makes them be like, "Why? What's the big deal?" When you don't make things a big deal like that, [they are] going to fully understand that the female body is [just] human anatomy."