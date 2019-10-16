Amber Rose finally welcomed her newborn son into the world just four days ago. The model and her partner Alexander Edwards have been sharing sweet updates of their pregnancy journey for months now and we can only imagine how elated the couple are now that their new family addition is healthy and well. "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now," A.E. wrote on Instagram. "thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amber has now updated her followers with more cute posts of her son spending some quality time with his dad. The clip below shows A.E. kissing his newborn as he lays in the hospital bed.

Much before Amber gave birth, she shared a statement on Instagram calling out her fake friends for disappearing while she was pregnant, making it known that they're not welcome back in her life once her son arrived.

"Funny how my phone blows up when I'm having pool parties and shit is lit," she wrote. "But as soon as bitch is sick and pregnant it's crickets. No 'just checking on you' text or nothing, shit's wild. But when I pop out this beautiful strong baby boy don't try to be my friend again. Deadass."