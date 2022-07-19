Amber Rose says that she's responsible for Nicki Minaj's iconic feature on Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy hit, "Monster," because she introduced Ye to the Queens, New York rapper. Rose discussed how the song came together during a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan.

"I put Nicki on 'Monster,'" Rose exclaimed. "I put Nicki on 'Monster'. He didn't know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on 'Monster.'"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“She was still coming up, and I saw her in the studio and I said, ‘Oh my god, this b*tch is f*cking talented as hell.’ And then I went back to Kanye and I was like, ‘You need to get this girl Nicki on ‘Monster.’ And he was like, ‘Who? What? No. I’m not…” And I said, ‘Just let her pull up, what’s it going to hurt?’ […] She heard the song and then she came back the next day with the verse.”

Rose says that Minaj performed so well on the track, which is commonly regarded as one of the best verses of her career, that West considered cutting it to save face.

“He told me that the same day. He’s like, ‘How the f*ck did you bring in a b*tch that killed me on my own song?'” Rose revealed.

The song, which also features Jay-Z and Rick Ross, debuted and peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at 18. It has since been certified double-platinum by the RIAA in the United States.

Check out Rose's discussion on the Higher Learning podcast below.

[Via]