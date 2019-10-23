As Amber Rose adjusts to having a household with a newborn once again, the model mogul celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday. Amber gave birth to her son Slash Electric just two weeks ago, and the mom of two is enjoying having her family help her during her recovery. Her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards can't stop lavishing loving words on the mother of his first-born, and for her birthday, he shared a sweet message on his Instagram Story.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday Baby @AmberRose," he wrote, according to The Blast. "The 1 who turned a boy 2 a man. Thank you for the eternal sunshine. I love you." He wrote the message over a photo of Amber sitting with a box of donuts in front of her. "This 1 of my favorite pictures of U." Meanwhile, Amber shared photos of her time in the hospital as she lay in discomfort with contractions while her family, including her son Sebastian that she shares with Wiz Khalifa, had fun at her expense.

It was all in good fun, and in a later post, Amber shared photos of her parents with baby Slash Electric. Check out pictures of the loving, and funny, family enjoying time with Baby SE below.