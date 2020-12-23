It's a hark knock life for folks out here during this global pandemic, especially for celebrities, socialites, and even sex workers. If you aren't yet familiar, Onlyfans is a subscription-based platform that allows for pay-per-view access to exclusive, usually sexualized content.

Although the platform was initially advertised as a site for sex workers or the average day person that was looking to make a quick buck, Onlyfans has now launched into a mega cash grab for celebrities to make even more money.

Artists that would not cross your mind as the kind to create sexually charged content past displaying naked women in their videos have accounts, including 50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, and Casanova. Tyga even went so far as to launch an Onlyfans model management company, after his goods were leaked on the internet, and is now encouraging women to join "Too Raww" entertainment.

Amber Rose, however, has been an advocate for liberated women, sex workers, and the right to do whatever she pleases on her personalized pages, so her Onlyfans page makes perfect sense.

The bald baddie's Onlyfans went live on September 29th and you view more of Rose's body than ever before for $17 a month.