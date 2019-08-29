This hasn't been the easiest pregnancy for Amber Rose. The 35-year-old entrepreneur previously shared that she was battling through hyperemesis gravidarum, a debilitating condition that brings about bouts of nausea. "For people that don't know what it is, it's basically extreme nausea, vomiting, and dehydration," she said. "[I'm] really, really tired. I can eat a little bit more now that I'm in my second trimester but not much. I pretty much sleep all day."

Amber will soon welcome her second child, a son, with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, and to celebrate her growing baby bump, the model decided to strike a pose for social media. In the photo, Rose is sitting in a chair with her legs open wide while she wears a matching top and bikini bottom outfit. In the caption, she admitted that the picture was an advertisement for a swimwear company while also adding, "When ur 8 months Pregnant but Hoe is still life 🤷🏼‍♀️😘🥰."

She's come a long way from not being able to get off of her couch because of her condition, but fans should have known it couldn't keep Amber down and out for too long. Check out the photo below.