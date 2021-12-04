Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.

Another surprise guest was Wiz Khalifa who performed alongside Juicy J on their single "Pop That Trunk," but the collaboration wasn't what stole the show. Fans noticed that over on Amber Rose's social media, she showed she, too, was at Verzuz to help support the father of her eldest son.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

The co-parents have a great relationship and often lend support to one another, but the scene caused the public to speculate about a possible reconciliation. Wiz is reportedly dating someone else, but the world witnessed Rose call out the other father of her child, Alexander "AE" Edwards, for cheating months ago. At the time, he reacted by calling into a podcast and seemingly suggested that he was ready for the relationship to end because of his wandering eye.

However, days ago he penned a note that he shared online, admitting to his mistakes and publicly apologizing to Rose for his behavior. She has yet to respond, at least publicly, and it seems that she was having the time of her life in L.A. with Wiz and friends. Check it out below.