Amber Rose is about to give birth to her second child and first with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. The model has been showing off her growing baby bump on the 'Gram and now her latest post to her feed refers to her six-year-old son, Sebastian, who she shares with Wiz Khalifa. Amber posted some throwback photos of herself where she clearly looks a lot like son.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"Booooy if Sebastian ain’t my Mufuckin twin tho," she captioned the images. Amber's followers couldn't agree with her more since fans have dropped off a string of comments in reference to the twin vibes. "Why before I saw the caption I was bout to write Bash Stole your whole face!!" one user wrote, while another added, "Wtf I literally see bash all in your face wth."

Amber is surely about to pop soon and welcome her second child into the world. The Flat Tummy Tea rep hasn't been shy about sharing her struggles with pregnancy in her early trimester since she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum - a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

"God bless women, man. We are resilient. We get through it. It's really, really hard being pregnant, I'm not gonna lie. To all the women out there that just pop out babies like it's nothing, God bless you guys because it is just a lot," she wrote at the time.