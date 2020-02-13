Amber Rose revealed that she's wanted this tattoo for quite some time and Kobe's death motivated her to finally get it.
Face tattoos are common in today's culture, especially in hip hop. Yet, when Amber Rose revealed her "Bash & Slash" forehead tattoo in honor of her children Sebastian and Slash Electric, people criticized the mom for somehow destroying her beauty. She took to her Instagram page to address her critics, writing, "For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol or they would just tell me I'm ugly."
On Wednesday (February 12), Amber visited Fox Soul's series One on One with Keyshia Cole. While there, Amber revealed that the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant inspired her to get her latest ink. "You know, I gotta be honest," Amber began. "I don't want this to sound like, corny or anything, but after Kobe died it made me reflect on my life. I don't people to be like, 'Oh Kobe died so you went and got a tattoo?' But, it was kinda like that because I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40. He went through remission and he's good, but he almost died. I'm 36. And I was like, I've been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like, you know what? Life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life. With no regrets. Just do it." Watch her clip below.