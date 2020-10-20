Amber Rose has been in several high-profile relationships over the years, which is the reason why her claims about sexual consent on Red Table Talk are being discussed at length as fans of the activist look to get to the bottom of which one of her partners disregarded her consent.

Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest Rumer Willis, Amber Rose was the latest invitee onto Red Table Talk. The new episode went live this week, showing the women discussing their personal experiences with sexual consent.

When it came time for Amber to discuss her own experience, she dropped a bombshell.

"I was in a relationship for two years. I had consensual sex plenty of times during that relationship," starts the former stripper. "I didn't want to be with him anymore. I told him that I was leaving and he didn't want to hear that. He ripped my clothes off. I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt like I was taken advantage of. And it was terrible. And then he went downstairs and ate breakfast like he didn't do anything."

While Amber does not reveal the identity of the man who did this to her, fans are already theorizing on which of her famous partners it could have been.

In the past, Amber has dated Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, and others. She is currently in a relationship with music industry executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, with who she has a baby.