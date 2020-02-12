Amber Rose's new face tattoo that runs all across her forehead made its big debut last week. Rose wasn't responsible for first revealing to the world that she had gotten her two sons' names - Bash (Sebastian) and Slash - permanently written in fine calligraphy on her famously-bald head. This news was broken when a fan ran into Rose at a store, took a photo with her and uploaded it to Instagram. Once the pic started making its rounds on the Internet, many voiced their disappointment in Rose's decision to taint her beautiful face with these onomatopoeic markings.

Turns out, Amber frankly doesn't give a f*ck what you think of her new face tat. She shared a message on Instagram for anyone hating and called out the shadiness of those who compliment her while simultaneously criticizing her decision. "For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol or they would just tell me I'm ugly," she wrote. Rose then leaves us with an important message to take away from this whole scenario. "So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the fuck you want in life."

If someone is confident enough to commit to a massive forehead tattoo, then it should come as no surprise that online haters won't be enough to tear them down. Do you, Amber!