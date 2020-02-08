Amber Rose has got fans out here mourning her formerly bare forehead, after debuting a new tattoo across the whole thing. The first sighting of the tattoo was on a post shared by a woman who ran into Amber at a Dolls Kill store in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I was just shopping at @dollskill and my card declined bc I forgot to tell my bank I was leaving the state," explained the woman, who posed next to Amber in the accompanying photo. "I walked away to call them and the cashier walked up to me with my bag and said "This is for you from Amber Rose." LA is WILD y'all." The tattoo is difficult to decipher, but it appears to read the names of Amber's adorable sons, Bash (for her son with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz) and Slash (for her newborn Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her possible-husband, Alexander Edwards).

The post quickly resulted in fans expressing their feelings about Amber's new facial ink, most of them disapproving of the addition to her silhouette.

What do you think of Amber's new ink?