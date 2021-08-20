This has been a tumultuous week for Amber Rose after she announced that her three-year relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards had come to an end. In a scathing post about her former beau and the father of her youngest child, Slash, Amber accuses him of cheating on her with at least 12 different women. The model mogul revealed that she saw the exchanges with the women and was appalled that Edwards would put their romance in jeopardy.

Edwards returned hours later with an admission as he confirmed that he had stepped out on his relationship. He stated that Amber still loves him and he could reconcile with her, but he didn't want to go against his "nature," adding that he would only be able to give her a "good, solid six months" of fidelity.

There is a glimmer of sunshine in Amber Rose's cloudy days, as she has confirmed that her Slut Walk event would be making a triumphant return. "My Agent just called me [eyeball emoji] SLUT WALK 2022 is on!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "@livenation Bigger and better than ever! God is good all the time."

We're sure details will be revealed in the months to come, but for now, you can check out Amber's post below.



