Amber Rose has addressed a tweet she sent back in 2015, which resurfaced this weekend, telling her ex-boyfriend Kanye West that the "Kartrashians" will humiliate him when they're "done with him." As we all saw, this weekend, Ye took to his public platform to call out his family, claiming that they were refusing to send him the address of his daughter Chicago's birthday party. He eventually got the address from Travis Scott and spent time with his daughter, but that wasn't before a couple of very dramatic videos appeared online.

Amber Rose's tweet from a few years ago went viral again this weekend and she has since addressed it, stating that Kim Kardashian and her sisters did not deserve to be called "trash" by her and that she was "immature" when she sent the tweet.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

"Man F*ck that old ass tweet I never got an apology for his '30 Showers' comment but f*ck it," wrote Amber on Instagram Stories. "I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either. Sh*t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward.... Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family's life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity."

Khloé Kardashian has seemingly accepted Amber Rose's semi-apology, "liking" the post after it was shared by The Shade Room.

Screenshot via @amberrose on Instagram