Amber Mark Takes Us "Three Dimensions Deep"

Amber Mark's debut album Three Dimensions Deep has arrived, and it's a must-listen for any R&B lovers out there. The 17-track project arrives nearly four years after she dropped off her second EP Conexão.

A press release explains that record "can be divided into three main acts that follow the arc of Amber's personal musical development; WITHOUT, WITHHELD, and WITHIN."

"Beginning by acknowledging her inner insecurities and collective anxieties, Amber seeks answers to the world’s suffering and trauma on a cosmic scale. Finding peace and a form of spirituality through an extensive study of the theories of the universe while writing the album led to a fresh perspective on life and a renewed sense of self."

Three Dimensions Deep is both a "profound concept album," as well as a love letter from the singer to herself, "richly intertwining messages of self-worth and reflections on the universe woven into lush layers of shimmering pop."

In the spring, Amber Mark will be headed out on tour across the UK, EU, and the US – including a pitstop at Coachella in April. Stream her debut album below, and let us know which tracks you're loving in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. One

2. What It Is

3. Most Men

4. Healing Hurts

5. Bubbles

6. Softly

7. FOMO

8. Turnin' Pages

9. Foreign Things

10. On & On

11. Out Of This World

12. Cosmic

13. Darkside

14. Worth It

15. Competition

16. Bliss

17. Event Horizon