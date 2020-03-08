Amber Mark Steams It Up With "Generous" Video

Amber Mark delivers "Generous" music video.

Weeks after dropping off her latest "Generous" track, songstress Amber Mark has returned to deliver on the track's music video. Capitalizing on the track's nostalgia, (courtesy of a 1961 Henry Mancini sample) the new clip turns Mark into a vintage Hollywood film star as she turns up the heat in her most sultry outing to date.

“I’ve always been so in awe of the aesthetic of the late 50s – early 60s," Mark says of the clip. "I wanted to create a visual that was inspired by this era but also incorporated the contemporary style we have now. ‘Generous’ has such a beautiful balance between the classic Hollywood era as well as the hip-hop world we live in now. I felt it was key to express that visually”.