Amber Mark Shares New Single "What It Is"

Aron A.
September 26, 2021 16:59
A new single off of Amber Mark's forthcoming debut album, "Three Dimensions."


It's been nearly four years since Amber Mark delivered her project 3:33am. Though fans have been longing for another body of work, she's been offering a few singles while the anticipation builds. Thankfully, we won't be waiting too much longer as she's announced her debut album,  Three Dimensions Deep. This week, she shared a groovy new single to accompany its announcement titled, "What It Is." It's an excellent, soothing way to kick off the campaign for her forthcoming project. 

"Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers," she said of her new album.

Her new album is due out on Jan. 28, 2022.

Quotable Lyrics
Wanna be free
So God tell me please
Is it in the stars? 

