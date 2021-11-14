mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Amber Mark Flips Vintage Craig David On "Softly" Single

Milca P.
November 14, 2021 10:30
Amber Mark gets tender on "Softly."


In her latest offering, songstress Amber Mark reaches into the archives as she and co-producer Julian Bunetta craft backdrop to her newest "Softly" cut. The track samples Craig David's "Rendezvous" track, plucked from the UK singer's Born To Do It album, updating it with a similar motif as Amber swoons over a sensual meetup of her own.

"Softly" arrives as the fifth in a selection of singles designed to preview her forthcoming Three Dimensions Deep album, set to arrive on January 28th before the singer sets off on a global tour.

She describes the album, her first since 2018, as "a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers [...] I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

Listen to "Softly" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me, what's your plan here?
Whisper in my ear
Touch me right there
So soft like cashmere
Know you want it bad (bad)
But you gotta work for that, it's true

