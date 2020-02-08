Amber Heard and new girlfriend, cinematographer Bianca Butti, attended a WME Pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles on Friday, days after an audio recording of Amber admitting to "hitting" ex-husband Johnny Depp was leaked to the public. This tape serves as evidence in an ongoing domestic abuse case that Amber originally launched against Johnny, accusing him of physical abusing her in their marriage. Johnny had always maintained his innocence by denying her claims, and even pursued legal action to sue her for defamation. Amber responded to the defamation lawsuit last year with stories about various alleged incidents in which he abused her, where she claimed Johnny was often too 'drunk' to remember what had happened. However, this resurfaced recording in which she admits to hitting Johnny appears to demonstrate that she abused him.

As for her new romance with the cinematographer? "Amber and Bianca are dating and hooking up," a source told The Daily Mail. "Amber is not trying to be low key about it. [She] feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point. They started as friends and it turned into something more."

Amber and Johnny's defamation case has been pushed back from its original February start date, after Johnny failed to meet a deadline to submit his drug and alcohol use records. The case is set to begin in August later this year.