It's been a rough few months for Amber Heard. After losing to Johnny Depp in a widely-followed defamation suit, the actress has emphasized her financial troubles and seems to be on the cusp of requesting a mistrial.

Now, it looks like Heard is trying to get some cash together in order to be able to afford the massive sum of money she has to fork over to Johnny. According to Zillow property records, the Aquaman actor sold her home in Yucca Valley for $1,050,000 with a July 18 closing date. Heard had purchased the property back in 2019 through an anonymous trust for the price tag of $570,000.

TMZ confirmed the house was in fact Heard's after contacting the new owner, who said he had been in contact with her people, though never with her directly. The actor's investment in the property has certainly paid off– the value has nearly doubled and she's profiting about $480,000. That said, it's still a long way from the $15 million Depp is owed.

Heard has spoken about her disappointment with the verdict. In a statement after the decision was announced, she wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." She continued by describing the potential repercussions of the verdict, writing, "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

